Jesse Marsch under consideration for Southampton manager position after Leeds sacking

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is being considered as a potential replacement for Nathan Jones as Southampton manager.

Marsch left Elland Road on Monday

Saints sacked Jones after Wolves loss

Currently bottom of the Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? After a dismal run of form that included just two league wins in 17 games, American boss Marsch was sacked by Leeds on Monday. However, after just a week of unemployment, the American may find himself back in the hot seat with manager-less Southampton interested in his services, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The hierarchy at Southampton think Marsch could be a good candidate due to him having a similar career path to ex-Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. Both worked in the Red Bull system and have a play a similar style of football.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Southampton sacked Jones after a run of form that leaves them three points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League, having only won one game since the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTHAMPTON? The Premier League strugglers face free spending Chelsea next. Should Marsch be appointed, he'll be returning to Leeds much sooner than expected as the Saints travel to Elland Road on February 25.