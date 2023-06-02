Jesse Lingard released by Nottingham Forest after disastrous one-year spell as former Man Utd star becomes free agent ahead of summer transfer window

Jesse Lingard's forgetful spell at Nottingham Forest has come to an end after the club announced they would not be negotiating a new deal with him.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United midfielder joined Forest as a free agent last summer amidst a host of new signings, with his exorbitant £120,000-a-week wages suggesting he would make a serious impact at the City Ground. But after failing to record a goal or assist in 17 Premier League appearances, it proved to be yet another disastrous spell for Lingard, whose exit was confirmed by the club on Friday.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement on their website read: "Nottingham Forest can confirm its retained list following the conclusion of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. Six senior players' contracts have come to an end: Andre Ayew, Cafu, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Smith and Lyle Taylor. Six academy players will also depart the club as they embark on fresh chapters ahead of the 2023-24 season: Billy Fewster, Alex Gibson-Hammond, Ryan Hammond, Nicky Hogarth, Adnan Kanuric and Lewis Salmon.

"The club would like to thank each player for their contributions during their time at The City Ground. Serge Aurier has triggered an automatic one-year extension to his contract, whilst our three loan players, Keylor Navas, Dean Henderson and Renan Lodi have returned to their parent clubs. Chris Wood's loan deal from Newcastle United will become permanent from the summer transfer window open date."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Lingard's numbers were affected by a hamstring injury sustained in early 2023, the former England international had already started to lose the faith of Cooper with some of his abject performances. Forest did survive the drop but not due to Lingard's efforts, as fellow newboy Morgan Gibbs-White led the charge, and will look to cement his side's place in the Premier League next term.

WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD? For the ex-United midfielder, though, he will be left ruing another poor career choice while also mulling over where to go next, as he hits free agency at the age of 30 years old.