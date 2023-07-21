Jesse Lingard is launching his own football team! JLingz FC coming to Manchester with trials to be announced 'soon'

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has announced that he has started his own football team in south Manchester.

Lingard launched own team

Named JLINGZ FC, after winger

Trials in Manchester to be announced

WHAT HAPPENED? Lingard has confirmed the founding of a new team that carries his nickname, with the club going by JLingz FC.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Lingard announced his new project with an Instagram post, writing in the caption: "New football team in the South Manchester area. Trials to be announced soon. JLINGZ FC HEART OF THE COMMUNITY."

THE GOSSIP: Lingard is still on the lookout for a new club to continue his career after leaving Nottingham Forest this summer. He has had spells training with Inter Miami and ex-United team-mate Ravel Morrison as he waits on news regarding another move and has been linked with Wayne Rooney's DC United, though no transfer has materialised as of yet.

WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD? The 30-year-old will host trials for JLingz FC and look to sort out his own future in the coming weeks and months.