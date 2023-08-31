Jenni Hermoso goes into hiding! Spain star trying to avoid Luis Rubiales controversy and desperate to return to Mexico

Spain star Jenni Hermoso has gone into hiding with her family as the drama following Luis Rubiales' controversial World Cup final kiss rages on.

According to reports from Marca, Hermoso is currently in hiding with her family and closest friends in Madrid, attempting to get away from the media frenzy of the last two weeks.

At the same time, the 33-year-old remains in contact with her representatives, MKT Jersey, and the players' association FUTPRO.

Lawyers from the union are also currently weighing up whether Hermoso should file a complaint of sexual assault to Spain's National Court, which is already investigating Rubiales.

Hermoso's historic Women's World Cup victory with Spain has been overshadowed by the shocking behaviour of the president of her country's Football Federation (RFEF), who has faced heavy criticism from all angles.

The latest person to speak out against Rubiales is his own uncle, who recently branded the FIFA-suspended federation administrator “a cowardly man” that is “obsessed” with power, luxury, money and women.

The fact that Hermoso has retreated into hiding with her nearest and dearest highlights the impact of Rubiales' actions given he recently sent a video to FIFA in an attempt to discredit the argument that he acted inappropriately.

The Spain forward will be determined to leave this saga in the past and focus on football; Hermoso is reportedly preparing to return to Mexico, where she plays for Pachuca alongside the likes of Marta Cox and Karla Nieto.

The 2023-24 Liga MX Femenil season is already underway, with Pachuca currently in 12th place after eight games.