James Tarkowski urges Thomas Tuchel to hand Everton sensation Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall an England call-up

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Everton captain James Tarkowski has thrown his support behind Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for an international breakthrough, claiming the midfielder deserves a spot in the England squad. Following a string of dominant performances for the Toffees, the skipper believes his teammate has done more than enough to catch the eye of Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel.

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Everton’s new talisman is running riot

The former Leicester City man has enjoyed a meteoric rise since arriving at Goodison Park, becoming a central figure in the Toffees' recent resurgence. His performance in the 1-0 win at St James' Park earned him the Player of the Match award, just days after he inspired the Blues to a Carabao Cup victory over the same opponents.

The 28-year-old was statistically superior to almost everyone on the pitch during Monday's Premier League clash. Dewsbury-Hall recorded three key passes and maintained a flawless 100 per cent success rate in his dribbling attempts. Furthermore, his physical output was equally impressive, as he covered a distance of 11.9km, which was the second-highest total recorded by any player during the ninety minutes of action.

"I don't really like praising him because he tells me how good he is all the time!" Tarkowski joked during an interview with the official club website. "No, he's top level. He really is. I think he's developed a confidence now where he wants to be the one to make the difference all the time. He takes the ball constantly and he's been terrific for us."

Support from the captain for Dewsbury-Hall

England manager Thomas Tuchel is set to announce his first squad on Friday for the upcoming UEFA Nations League encounters. The Three Lions are scheduled to face Croatia and Spain, providing the German coach with his first opportunity to shape the team. Tarkowski is adamant that Dewsbury-Hall’s consistency in the top flight should put him at the very front of the queue for a senior debut.

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"I think he should be in the England set-up already. He’s obviously in a position where there's so much strength in that England set-up already, so it's tough for him," the defender continued.

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Stellar form under Moyes

The midfielder's impact has been a vital component of David Moyes' tactics this season, with the Scotsman finding a way to get the best out of the creative spark. Dewsbury-Hall has shown a willingness to dictate the tempo of matches, often dropping deep to collect the ball before driving the team forward into attacking transitions. This tactical maturity has not gone unnoticed by his teammates or the Goodison faithful.

"I see him day in and day out and the quality he brings and also the mentality he brings to the team. So, I'm really pleased for him, and all he can do is just keep performing the way he has done, and hopefully the call-up will come," he stated,

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Competition for places

While the Everton skipper is convinced of his teammate's quality, he acknowledges that the battle for a spot in the England midfield is fierce. With the likes of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, and Kobbie Mainoo often dominating the selections, breaking into the squad remains one of the hardest challenges in world football. However, Dewsbury-Hall's ability to provide both creativity and high-intensity running offers a unique profile for Tuchel to consider.

The upcoming international window represents a fresh start for several fringe players. If Dewsbury-Hall continues to produce high-level statistics in the Premier League, it will become increasingly difficult for the national team staff to ignore him.