USMNT's James Sands takes swipe at Scottish Premiership after failed Rangers loan lands him back in MLS

Former Rangers midfielder James Sands claimed MLS offers better challenges for him than the Scottish Premiership.

WHAT HAPPENED? The U.S. men's national team player penned an 18-month loan deal with Rangers in January 2022 under Giovanni van Bronckhorst's leadership, however, after just a few appearances under Michael Beale, the midfielder's contract was cut short.

Despite his doomed stint in Scotland, Sands has improved in form after returning stateside and has since taken a slight shot at Scottish football – declaring he receives more of a challenge playing against New York City's rivals.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I really look forward to those sorts of challenges,” he told NYCFC's website (via Football Scotland). “That's something that I get here in MLS that I didn't get at all really in Scotland in the league there, so it's a nice change. Those guys [in MLS] will get the better of me sometimes, but it’s all about learning."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sands' form has earned the 22-year-old a call-up to the national team as the USMNT faces off against Mexico in a friendly that will take place on Wednesday night. Sands last played with the USMNT during their 4-1 victory over Honduras in September 2021.

WHAT NEXT? Sands' New York City FC next faces off against FC Dallas as they look to build up their victory last Sunday against Nashville at Citi Field.

