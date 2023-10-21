The players have announced they won't take part in their country's upcoming games after accusing their football federation of poor management.

The players state they have not received full pay for their World Cup performances or bonuses for qualifying for this year's competition.

The Reggae Girlz, who reached the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time, also claimed they only found out they had a new head coach on social media.

Jamaica now say they will not play in their upcoming games Concacaf Women's Gold Cup qualifiers against Panama and Guatemala on October 26 and 29 respectively.

A statement released on Instagram, reads: "While this has been one of the hardest decisions we have had to make, we feel it is necessary to take such a drastic stance to put an end to the constant mistreatment we receive from the Jamaica Football Federation."

"Due to the current circumstances the JFF has put us in, we would not be able to do our job. We take out stance in solidarity with hope to end this cycle of mistreatment."

On Friday, the JFF named an inexperienced 23-player squad for the two matches.

Jamaica were knocked out of the Women's World Cup by Colombia.