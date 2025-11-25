Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

YouTube sensation-turned-boxing powerhouse Jake 'The Problem Child' Paul is set to face off against two-time unified heavyweight world champion and Olympic gold medalist Anthony Joshua. This monumental clash, dubbed by many as one of the biggest crossover fights in history, is scheduled to light up the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The boxing world is buzzing with debate and speculation, with many experts, including Tyson Fury, offering surprising predictions on how this dramatic encounter will unfold.

GOAL has all the essential information on securing your tickets right now, including official vendors, secondary market options, and what to expect regarding prices and availability.

When is the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight?

The highly anticipated showdown between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua is set for a prime-time slot in late 2025, offering a thrilling end to the year for boxing fans worldwide.

Date Name Location Tickets Friday, December 19, 2025, 23:00 ET Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida, USA Tickets from $76

When are Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua tickets released?

General tickets go onsale on Friday 21 November at 12 EST on Ticketmaster.

Given the immense interest surrounding both Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, it's highly recommended to purchase your tickets as soon as possible. Major boxing events often see tickets sell out rapidly, especially for popular seating sections.

Although specific pre-sale dates and times may have passed, the immediate availability of general sale tickets means you can act now to avoid disappointment. Keep an eye on the official ticket vendor for any last-minute releases or additional inventory.

If you didn't get the chance to snap up tickets on the general sale, fans may also be looking to secondary marketplaces like Viagogo to secure tickets to this most-wanted match. Tickets on these platforms may fluctuate, with prices starting from $76 now.

Where to buy Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua tickets?

The primary and most reliable source for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua tickets is through Ticketmaster, as the official ticketing partner for the event at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Purchasing directly from Ticketmaster guarantees authenticity and provides access to all available seating tiers, including any remaining pre-sale or general sale allocations.

If you miss out on the initial general sale or if you're looking for different seating options, the secondary market can be a viable alternative. Platforms like StubHub and Viagogo allow fans to buy and sell tickets, often offering a wider range of prices and locations, though prices can fluctuate based on demand.

When purchasing from secondary markets, it's always wise to compare prices across different platforms and be aware of any service fees. Reputable sites generally offer buyer protection, but vigilance is key.

For those seeking an elevated fight night experience, hospitality and VIP packages offer unparalleled luxury and convenience.

These premium options can include prime seating, fast-track entry, exclusive lounge access, gourmet dining, complimentary beverages, and sometimes even celebrity guest appearances or post-fight parties.

Keep an eye on Ticketmaster and official sports hospitality providers for detailed information on VIP options as they become available.

How much are Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua tickets?

As one of the most talked-about boxing events of the year, ticket prices for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua are expected to reflect the immense demand and star power involved.

Prices for major boxing events can vary significantly based on a multitude of factors, including the proximity to the ring, the section of the arena, and the overall demand for the fight.

Cheapest Tickets: For those looking for the most budget-friendly options, tickets further from the ring, typically in the upper tiers or general admission sections, could start from approximately $175 - $250 USD .

For those looking for the most budget-friendly options, tickets further from the ring, typically in the upper tiers or general admission sections, could start from approximately . Mid-Tier Tickets: Seats in the lower bowl or mid-level sections will likely range from $300 - $1,500 USD , offering a better view of the action without the premium price tag of ringside.

Seats in the lower bowl or mid-level sections will likely range from , offering a better view of the action without the premium price tag of ringside. Premium & Ringside Tickets: For the ultimate experience, floor-level seats and highly coveted ringside positions can command prices from $2,000 USD and potentially climb to $10,000 USD or more , especially for the very best spots closest to the action. These tickets often come with additional VIP perks.

For the ultimate experience, floor-level seats and highly coveted ringside positions can command prices from and potentially climb to , especially for the very best spots closest to the action. These tickets often come with additional VIP perks. Average Price: The average ticket price for a major professional boxing event is often around $525 USD, but this fight's unique crossover appeal could push that average higher.

Remember that prices on secondary markets can fluctuate dynamically, increasing as demand rises and potentially dropping closer to the event if sellers are eager to offload tickets. Always consider your budget and desired viewing experience when selecting your tickets.

What to expect from Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua?

From social media provocateur to legitimate pugilist, Jake Paul has consistently defied expectations, stepping into the ring against an increasingly impressive roster of opponents. His recent victories over legendary figures like Mike Tyson and former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. have cemented his status as a force to be reckoned with, pushing his professional record to an impressive 12-1.

This fight, however, represents a seismic leap in competition, as Paul faces his toughest test yet against a seasoned, elite heavyweight.

On the other side stands Anthony Joshua, a titan of the heavyweight division with a formidable 28-4 record and 25 knockouts to his name. "AJ" is a boxing icon, revered for his power, skill, and championship pedigree.

Having not fought since a tough loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024, Joshua is making his grand return to the ring, driven by a desire to reclaim his dominance and make a resounding statement.

