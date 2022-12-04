Jadon Sancho left out of Man Utd squad for Spain trip & will undergo individual regime to get him 'back to his highest level'

Jadon Sancho will not travel with Manchester United to Spain and will instead undergo an individual training regime.

Sancho on individual training programme

Endured difficult season so far

Was left out of England World Cup squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho was not included in England's World Cup squad and has been doing solo training sessions with his own coach in the break for the tournament. United have now confirmed the attacker will not travel for upcoming friendlies and training in Spain as they gear up for the return of domestic football in England.

WHAT THEY SAID: United's website confirmed Sancho would not be part of the squad and said: "Jadon Sancho is continuing his individual training programme as part of a process to get back to his highest level. The club is fully supporting him in this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho's United career has been turbulent to say the least. He struggled to make an impact last season, with periods of good form drowned out by below-par performances. This campaign has been no different and after a good start, where he scored against Liverpool in United's 2-1 win, he has struggled to nail down a starting place and was subsequently snubbed by Gareth Southgate for the World Cup.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO & UNITED? The Red Devils face Burnley in the Carabao Cup three days after the World Cup final on December 21 before their return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest on December 27. Sancho will be hoping he can make a starting place his own before players at the World Cup return.