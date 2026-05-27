Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Ivory Coast's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a server within the Ivory Coast and stream the action live on the free-to-air national public broadcaster RTI.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Ivory Coast?

In Ivory Coast, soccer fans will have access to the 2026 FIFA World Cup through a combination of national free-to-air television networks and premium pan-African satellite services.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament:

Free-to-Air TV:NCI (La Nouvelle Chaîne Ivoirienne) and the national public broadcaster RTI (Radiodiffusion Télévision Ivoirienne) are the main domestic channels. NCI will be a major free-to-air hub, broadcasting the biggest games of the tournament and prioritizing every moment of the Ivorian national team's run.

Pay TV (Full Coverage): For those wanting to watch all 104 matches of the expanded tournament, New World TV (which holds the master French-language rights for Sub-Saharan Africa) and SuperSport (available via DStv) will provide comprehensive premium coverage with complete pre- and post-match analysis.

Live Streaming: Free-to-air games can be streamed online via the official digital platforms and apps for NCI and RTI. Complete tournament streaming is available through the DStv Stream app for premium satellite subscribers.