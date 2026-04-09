Italian football legend Marco Materazzi has slammed Manchester United’s decision to sell midfielder Scott McTominay to Napoli for a fee he deems derisory, given the player’s recent form.

“Scott McTominay is an amazing player,” Materazzi told Sport. “I don’t understand how Manchester United sold him to Napoli for practically nothing.”

In his view, the midfielder is worth between €60 and €70 million—or more.

“I love Scott McTominay,” he added. “When he first appeared at Manchester United as a youngster, I laughed and told my son that even at 18 or 19 he would become one of the world’s best, and now he is.”

He concluded, “Mctominay’s departure from Man Utd for €30 million in 2024 was one of the biggest mistakes by the management in Manchester United’s recent history.”



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Since switching to Napoli, McTominay has delivered standout performances and played a key role in the club’s first Scudetto triumph.

Mktoumi was named Serie A Player of the Season and even earned a Ballon d’Or nomination thanks to his attacking contributions and all-round commitment on the pitch.

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