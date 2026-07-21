Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia know when they will start their Intercontinental Cup campaign, and press reports have confirmed they will be forced to begin early in the upcoming edition.

This is the second time in a row Al-Ahli have entered the competition. Last time they came in at the quarter-final stage before losing to Egypt's Pyramids in the Africa, Asia and Pacific Cup match.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", Al-Ahli will kick off this edition early, from the play-off qualifier for the Africa, Asia and Pacific Cup match, when they face the champions of Oceania on 26 August.

Get through that, and Al-Ahli will meet South African side Mamelodi Sundowns, champions of the last CAF Champions League, on 19 September. The winner goes into the semi-final.

Fresh from back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite triumphs, Al-Ahli want to keep the good times rolling on the international stage with another crack at the Intercontinental Cup.

This is the third edition of the tournament in its new format. Real Madrid won it in 2024, before Paris Saint-Germain lifted the trophy last year.