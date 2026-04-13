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Anthony Correia Imago
Bart DHanis

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It’s official: Anthony Correia is leaving Telstar and has signed a three-year contract

Telstar
FC Utrecht

FC Utrecht and Telstar jointly announced on Monday afternoon that Anthony Correia has been appointed as the club’s new head coach.

The switch had been widely anticipated, with De Telegraaf reporting on Saturday that Utrecht would pay 700,000 euros for the coach.

The newspaper reported that the transfer fee is 700,000 euros, a record for Telstar, whose previous highest sale was 375,000 euros.

Correia will be joined in Utrecht by his assistants Gertjan Tamerus and Robbert Michielsen, and he has signed a three-year contract.


Eredivisie
Telstar crest
Telstar
TEL
Sparta Rotterdam crest
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA
Eredivisie
Excelsior crest
Excelsior
EXC
FC Utrecht crest
FC Utrecht
UTR
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