Ismaila Sarr: Senegal striker scoops Watford awards

The 23-year-old walked home with two prizes during the Hornets’ end-of-the-season awards held on Tuesday evening

Ismaila Sarr has been announced as Watford’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season.

In his second season at the Vicarage Road, the Senegal international played a crucial role in the Hornets’ return to the English Premier League.

For the Player of the Season accolade, he beat Kiko Femenia and Francisco Sierralta to second and third place respectively.

🏆 And finally, the sensational Ismaïla Sarr has been voted as your 2020/21 Graham Taylor Player of the Season! @SA_Law pic.twitter.com/WBxffWSjWK — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 11, 2021

“It's very important because it's an award for all the hard work I've done this season, but I cannot afford to stop,” he told the club media.

“I have to keep the same level. I'd also like to thank my teammates as well.

“I am happy that all the players voted for me as this is an award from the players who it has been a pleasure to share every day with this season.

“So, the only thing I have to say is I have to carry on and thanks to all the guys.”

Featuring in 39 English Championship games, the 23-year-old accounted for 13 goals and five assists, not including penalties.

Also, he was fouled more than any other player in the league during the 2020-21 English second-tier campaign.

Ireland midfielder of Nigerian descent Bosun Lawal was voted as Academy Player of the Season.

🏆 The 2020/21 Academy Player of the Season is @BosunLawal3! pic.twitter.com/3x2rPKBKQ4 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 11, 2021

The 17-year-old was a regular in Simon Clark’s Under 18 squad from the beginning of the season and also captained the young Hornets to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.

There, they silenced Colchester United and Lincoln City before eventually falling to Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Eligible to represent Nigeria at the senior level, Lawal joined Watford from St Kevin’s Boys in Dublin in 2019.

Elsewhere, Belgium international of Congolese origin Christian Kabasele was named as the club’s Community Ambassador of the Season.

The 30-year-old centre-back played a crucial role in reaching out to the supporters through Watford’s Hornets at Home scheme during the coronavirus pandemic and has regularly supported the club’s Community Sports & Education Trust.

Last week, he gave away a customised training shirt on Instagram and donating to the Trust for every entry.

In addition, Kabasele took part in Show Racism the Red Card sessions for local schools and has been a strong voice for change in terms of anti-racism and discrimination.