Modou Sougou - 'Scoring hat-tricks against Kerala Blasters and ATK my favourite moments at Mumbai City'

The former Senegal international also paid tribute to former coach Jorge Costa...

Moudou Sougou hopes his records at FC will be broken "as soon as possible".

The Senegalese winger-turned-striker raked in 15 goals from 32 games over the previous two seasons at the Ranbir Kapoor co-owned club to become the side's all-time topscorer. In fact, he scored at least eight more than the next highest goalscorer for the club - Sunil Chhetri (7 goals from 17 appearances), who now represents .

"I am happy about that (having set a record at Mumbai City). It means that I did a good job when I arrived in ," he said in an Instagram chat with Mumbai City FC.

"It was an honour to represent Mumbai City and to be the club's top scorer. I hope these records will be broken as soon as possible because the club can only grow when records are broken. This is my wish for the club."

Sougou joined former Mumbai players Andre Moritz, Sunil Chhetri and Diego Forlan in having scored a hat-trick for the club by notching one against in the 2018-19 season. He then went on to score another against to register two hat-tricks in the same season. Only Iain Hume with Atletico de Kolkata (later ATK and now ATK ) in 2015, Stiven Mendoza with in 2015 and Ferran Corominas with in the 2017-18 season have achieved this feat earlier.

It is no surprise that Sougou would name the two occasions he scored three or more goals in a match amongst his favourite moments at the club.

"I have two favourite moments," he said. "The game against Kerala [Blasters], I think it was on 16th December (2018) - I scored four goals [in the 6-1 win].

"The second was the game against ATK when we won 3-1 because that game helped us to get to the play-offs [in ISL 5]."

The former player also revealed his admiration for former coach Jorge Costa, who has left the club after two seasons.

"To work under Costa was a pleasure and a good opportunity for us because he was a high level coach," Sougou stated.