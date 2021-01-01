ISL 2020-21: Is ATK Mohun Bagan's Arindam Bhattacharya among the best goalkeepers in India right now?

The ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper has the most clean sheets and the best save percentage in the league...

's Arindam Bhattacharya has kept as many as six clean sheets, at least two more than any goalkeeper in the ongoing (ISL) at the end of the year 2020.

He may have pulled off three less saves than Rehenesh TP (27) from the same number of games (8). But Rehenesh has faced four more shots (76) than Arindam which means the ATKMB goalkeeper possesses a superior save percentage (88.88%) than his Jamshedpur counterpart (81.81%).

ATKMB have let in the least number of goals let in (3) along with . However, the Mumbai custodian Amrinder Singh's average of 0.43 goals conceded per game is higher than Arindam's who has conceded 0.38 goals per game owing to an extra appearance in the goalless draw against Chennaiyin. In that game, Arindam put up a brilliant show.

More teams

The former ISL champion with ATK before the club merged with Mohun Bagan made several saves including denying Rafael Crivellaro in a one-on-one situation early on and fingertip saves to keep out Lallianzuala Chhangte, Reagan Singh and Memo.

Arindam was hardly troubled in the 1-0 win over Bengaluru and did enough to keep out 's prolific attack in a match they won 1-0.

In fact, one of the goals that the 31-year-old conceded was from the penalty spot as Joao Victor found a way past Arindam in what was Hyderabad's only shot on target in the 1-1 draw. Even in the 2-1 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur where Nerijus Valskis scored two headers, there was not much Arindam could do about them.

The former goalkeeper started off the season with three clean sheets against , and Odisha where he showcased a safe pair of hands whenever called to action.

Article continues below

Arindam knows Antonio Habas from his time at and has now turned into the manager's trusted man.

As strikers usually hog the limelight for their prolific performances, goalkeepers like Arindam Bhattacharya also deserve some plaudits.