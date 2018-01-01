ISL 2018-19: Carles Cuadrat - Miku's absence has not hurt Bengaluru

Bengaluru will be without Harmanjot Khabra who is suspended for the match against ATK...

Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat believes the injury to Miku has not had an impact on his team's performances on the pitch.

With a clash against ATK coming up, the Spanish coach was pleased with the reaction from his team in the last five matches without Miku leading the line.

"Last season, after 10 games we had 18 points and this season we have 24. We have to be happy. It was a wonderful season last season. We reached the first position, keeping a distance (from the rest).

"We have played five games with Miku and five games without him. In the first five games we got 13 points and the next five, we got 11. He is a very important player, the rest of the guys have been working wonderfully and getting the points," Cuadrat said.

Harmanjot Khabra picked up his fourth yellow card of the season in the last game and will sit out Thursday's fixture. "I am expecting a tough game from ATK, they want to win the points and this is a very important game for them. We are working on the plan of the game, we are missing Harmanjot Khabra."

Sunil Chhetri is on a rare goalless streak but the other players of the squad have stepped up in front of goal when required, leaving Cuadrat satisfied.

"Udanta was not scoring before and now he's scoring, it is the way it is. Chhetri scored in the first few games and he's not scoring now. It is difficult to manage where one of the top offensive players (Miku) but we have to manage it. If NorthEast missed Ogbeche or Goa were without Corominas, they would find it tough."