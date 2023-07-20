‘Is this the way to Barcelona!’ – Lyrics, video & inspiration behind Newcastle fans’ brilliant Champions League song

Newcastle are heading back to the Champions League in 2023-24, and their fans have come up with a brilliant new song to recognise the achievement.

The Magpies, with Eddie Howe calling the shots, secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season while playing an entertaining brand of football.

They have money to spend in the transfer market, with wealthy owners now in place at St James’ Park, and depth will need to be added to their squad as they prepare to rejoin the European elite for the first time since 2003.

A passionate and loyal fan base is ready to make the most of a continental adventure – one that could take them to some of the most iconic venues in world football – and a special chant has been created. How does said tune go? GOAL has everything you need to know right here…

What are the lyrics to the Newcastle United ‘Is this the way to Barcelona’ song?

The catchy song goes:

Is this the way to Barcelona,

Bayern Munich, Lazio, Roma,

Geordie boys are taking over,

The Champions League awaits for me.

Check out a video of Newcastle fans signing the song below…

What is the inspiration behind Newcastle United’s ‘Is this the way to Barcelona’ song?

Newcastle have been involved in the Champions League on three previous occasions, with the second group stage the furthest that they have progressed in the competition back in 2002-03.

They will have aspirations of reaching the knockout stages in 2023-24, and will be cheered all the way by one of the most recognisable fan bases on the planet.

Magpies supporters are famed for the backing they offer, home and away, and for having a wicked sense of humour.

Their Champions League tune proves as much, with the song inspired by the legendary Tony Christie hit ‘Is this the way to Amarillo’ from 1972 – which was covered by British stand-up comedian Peter Kay in 2005 and made it to No.1 in the UK charts.

Newcastle will be hoping that they get the chance to tick off a few of the places mentioned within their latest terrace chant, with it possible that their European path next season will go through Camp Nou, the Allianz Arena and Stadio Olimpico.