Inter vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Inter against Barcelona in the Champions League on TV and online

Inter welcome Barcelona to San Siro for a Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday. Both sides have won one and lost one of their games - losing to Bayern Munich and beating Viktoria Plzen - so the result of this game could prove decisive in the battle for a place in the last 16.

Inter's form has been disappointing of late and the Milan outfit come into the game against Barca on the back of two consecutive defeats, with two wins registered in their last five games. It is a different story for the Catalan side, who have suffered defeat just once this season and lead La Liga.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Inter vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Barcelona Date: October 4, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 5) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Inter vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game between Inter and Barca can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, BT Sport 4 is showing Inter vs Barcelona on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch the match on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. TUDN USA / Univision fuboTV UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV

Inter squad & team news

Simone Inzaghi will be without the midfield nous of Marcelo Brozovic as well as the striking instincts of Romelu Lukaku, with both players ruled out of the game against Barca. Edin Dzeko is expected to lead the attack in Lukaku's absence, with Lautaro Martinez - previously a target for the Catalan side - providing support. Kristjan Asllani is set to deputise for Brozovic in the middle.

Inter possible XI: Onana; Bastoni, Acerbi, Skriniar, Dumfries, Gosens; Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella; Dzeko, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers Handanovic, Onana, Cordaz Defenders Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni Midfielders Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Brozovic Forwards Lukaku, Martinez, Dzeko, Correa

Barcelona squad and team news

Xavi announced a 21-man squad for the game against Inter, with a number of high profile absentees due to injuries. Defensive trio Hector Bellerin, Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde are unavailable, as are Dutch duo Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay.

Robert Lewandowski has already scored three goals in the competition so far and will lead the attack, with support from the likes of Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Alonso, Christensen, Pique, Eric; Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Raphinha, Dembele, Lewandowski.