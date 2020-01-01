‘Inter should sell Lautaro & sign Lacazette’ – Arsenal raid urged by Cassano if Barcelona-linked star leaves

The former Nerazzurri forward believes those at San Siro should cash in on an Argentine forward and bring in another striker from the Premier League

should be looking to offload Lautaro Martinez and bring in Alexandre Lacazette from as the Argentine’s replacement, claims Antonio Cassano.

The Nerazzurri are having to try and fend off mounting interest in a prized asset as Lautaro has emerged as a top target for La Liga giants Barcelona, with Goal informed that a lucrative contract offer is being readied in Catalunya.

Cassano believes Inter need to open themselves up to bids from Camp Nou, with the potential there to bring in a big-money transfer fee.

Any funds generated from the sale of Lautaro could then be invested back into a star-studded squad.

Lacazette could be lined up as a suitable replacement, with the international a proven goalscorer who has delivered end product in and the Premier League.

Cassano feels the 28-year-old would be a shrewd addition to Antonio Conte’s squad, and he also believes that Edinson Cavani could be drafted in from , with the Uruguayan approaching the end of his contract at Parc des Princes.

Cavani has slipped down the pecking order in France following the arrival of Mauro Icardi on loan from Inter.

The Argentine striker is another expected to be on the move this summer, either in a permanent deal with PSG or another European heavyweight, and that will allow Conte to pursue multiple targets.

Former Inter forward Cassano told an Instagram Q&A with Pierluigi Pardo on how the next window should play out at San Siro: “Lautaro is very good, but I would sell him.

“You bought him for €20m and sell him for over €100m.

“Or even get €70m to €80m and Arthur. Then I would go for [Edinson] Cavani, who is on an expiring contract and would be perfect for Conte.

“In addition, there will also be money from the sale of Icardi and I would go to Arsenal to bring in Lacazette.

“Lautaro will become even better, but I would say to him: 'It was a pleasure'.”

Inter signed Lautaro from Racing in 2018 and have seen him score 25 goals in 66 appearances.

Cavani and Lacazette would help to fill the void if the South American left Milan, with the former now PSG’s all-time leading goalscorer and the latter yet to commit to fresh terms at Arsenal.