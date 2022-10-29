Inter searching for a new shirt sponsor amid blockchain company DigitalBits' financial struggles

Gill Clark
|
Lautaro Martinez 2022-23Getty
InternazionaleSerie A

Serie A side Inter have confirmed they are searching for a new shirt sponsor to take over from DigitalBits as soon as possible.

  • DigitalBits to be replaced
  • Inter owed €17 million
  • Club already in new talks

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter corporate CEO Alessandro Antonello has told the club's annual shareholders' meeting that cryptocurrency company DigitalBits are set to be replaced as the team's main shirt sponsor. The Nerazzurri are in "friendly negotiations" to end the deal early but are unable to say if talks will be successful.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The amount due under the sponsorship agreement, currently equating to around €17 million (£14.6m), has not yet been paid by the sponsor, for which they have provided reasons that our lawyers deem unfounded," he said.

"In the meantime, the club has already taken all the necessary actions on the market, initiating several discussions to find a possible new shirt partner through its own commercial structure so that the new partner can take over as soon as possible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter signed a $100 million (£86m/€85m) sponsorship deal with Zytara Labs in September 2021 that initially made DigitalBits its sleeve sponsor, and that was subsequently upgraded to the front of the team's shirts. However, financial issuesmean the Nerazzurri have already removed the sponsor's name from the youth and women’s team kits and could follow suit with the men's senior team shortly.

IN A PHOTO:

Inter will be missing the simpler days of their Pirelli Tyres sponsorship.

Ronaldo Nazario InterGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? Simone Inzaghi's side take on Sampdoria at San Siro on Saturday in Serie A.

Which is the best continental European league?

59949 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Which is the best continental European league?

  • 72%La Liga
  • 8%Bundesliga
  • 13%Serie A
  • 8%Ligue 1
59949 Votes
Play the only 2022/23 game with the official league on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks