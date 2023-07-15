Inter pull out of Romelu Lukaku race as Chelsea striker leans towards Juventus move

The Romelu Lukaku saga has taken yet another twist as his move to Inter is completely off while Juventus have emerged as his likely destination.

Inter tried to sign striker

Juventus swooped in with offer

San Siro side now out of race

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku seemed on the way to Inter, with the Italian side set to sell Andre Onana in order to fund a move for the Belgian. However, Sky Sport Italia are reporting that once Juventus showed interest, Lukaku cut off communication with Inter and was difficult to reach, infuriating club directors.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter have now informed Chelsea that they have no intention of continuing talks for Lukaku, and have pulled out of the deal entirely. A 30-second conversation between Inter director Piero Ausilio and Lukaku on Friday night signalled the end of their interest in the striker.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Juventus need to offload Dusan Vlahovic before they can sign Lukaku, with the Serb linked with a move to Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? Much will depend on whether Juventus can sell Vlahovic in the coming weeks, but one thing is clear: he's burned bridges with Inter and has damaged his reputation with the fans.