Will Inter Miami ever win again?! Lionel Messi's MLS side extend winless run to 11 games against St. Louis City as Herons remain rock bottom of Eastern Conference

Inter Miami failed to put on the best welcome display for Lionel Messi as the MLS side were beaten 3-0 by St. Louis on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine's arrival at the Florida club was announced on Saturday, but the struggling MLS side did not give the best account of themselves. Their on-field struggles continued as they were bested by the Western Conference leaders.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami have now failed to win in each of their last 11 matches in MLS, last tasting victory against New England Revolution in mid-May. That dismal run leaves Gerardo Martino's men bottom of the Eastern Conference, giving the likes of Messi and Sergio Busquets the mammoth task of lifting them up the rankings.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? Argentine hero Messi is expected to make his debut for his new side when they take on Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 22.

