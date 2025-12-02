The stage is set for a monumental clash in the world of Major League Soccer as Eastern Conference champions Inter Miami take on Western Conference winners Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the highly anticipated 2025 MLS Cup Final.

And for fans of Inter Miami, it carries even greater weight: this final marks the very last official match to be played at the iconic Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale before the club transitions to its new home at Miami Freedom Park in 2026.

GOAL has everything you need to know about getting tickets to the MLS Cup Final 2025, including fixtures, location, ticket prices and more.

When is the Inter Miami vs Vancouver Cup Final 2025?

The 2025 MLS Cup Final between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC is scheduled for a Saturday afternoon showdown, offering football fans a spectacular conclusion to the season.

Date & Time Name Location Tickets Saturday, December 6, 2025

2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC: MLS Cup - Final Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Tickets from $344

Where to buy Inter Miami vs Vancouver Cup Final 2025 tickets?

For this high-stakes 2025 MLS Cup Final, securing your tickets from a reliable and authorized source is paramount.

Initial sales meant securing tickets through the official MLS website or Ticketmaster, but with the final crawling up this weekend, it's likely that most (if not all) MLS Cup Final tickets are sold out.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, you can head to secondary marketplaces like StubHub. On secondary markets, prices are set by individual sellers and can fluctuate based on demand. For an event of this magnitude, tickets are in high demand, so it's advisable to check frequently for new listings and price changes.

How much are Inter Miami vs Vancouver Cup Final 2025 tickets?

Tickets for the 2025 MLS Cup Final are highly sought after, reflecting the significance of the match and the star power on display.

Prices on the secondary market can vary considerably depending on seating location, availability, and demand. The current listings for ticket prices show:

Overall Range: Tickets currently range from approximately $371 to $25,000+ .

Tickets currently range from approximately . Cheapest Tickets: For fans looking for the most affordable way to experience the final, tickets in sections like "SE 1" (South East Corner) currently start around $371 per ticket , including all fees.

For fans looking for the most affordable way to experience the final, tickets in sections like "SE 1" (South East Corner) currently start around , including all fees. Hospitality and Premium Tickets: For a truly elevated experience, hospitality packages or prime seating can range significantly higher. These premium options often come with exclusive perks that enhance the matchday experience, starting from around $670 a person.

When are Inter Miami vs Vancouver Cup Final 2025 tickets released?

Tickets for the 2025 MLS Cup Final between Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps were released in early December 2025.

The clubs announced that general-public sales will open on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. This is the main release date for anyone hoping to buy standard tickets.

Before the public sale, Inter Miami season-ticket holders received early access. This presale window began on December 1, 2025, giving them a full day to secure seats before tickets become available to everyone else.

Tickets will also appear on secondary marketplaces after the general sale begins, including StubHub. These resale platforms typically list seats at varying prices depending on demand, availability, and proximity to the match, giving fans additional opportunities to secure tickets even if the primary release sells out.

What to expect from Inter Miami vs Vancouver?

Inter Miami, spearheaded by the legendary Lionel Messi, along with global superstars like Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez, has enjoyed a sensational playoff run, showcasing an attacking prowess that has captivated fans worldwide.

Their journey to the final has been marked by dominant performances, including a 5-1 rout in the Eastern Conference Final, with Messi himself breaking records for goal contributions in a single postseason.

On the other side, the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, led by the tactical brilliance of Thomas Müller, clinched their first-ever Western Conference title, proving their resilience and tactical balance throughout the season. The narrative of Messi versus Müller on the grandest MLS stage adds another layer of intrigue to what is already shaping up to be an epic encounter.

While Vancouver has had the upper hand in previous Concacaf Champions Cup meetings earlier in 2025, Inter Miami secured a regular-season victory in 2024 against the Whitecaps, albeit without their star trio.