Inter Miami soccer chants: Lyrics & video for the best Vice City fans' songs

If you're planning a trip to a Vice City match home or away, brush up on your chants using the lyrics and videos below.

Inter Miami are one of the youngest franchises in the history of Major League Soccer, however, they have quickly grown one of the most loyal and energetic fan bases in the league.

Whether it's in victory or in defeat, away or at home, Inter Miami supporters can always be found in good spirit, belting out chants and songs across stadiums in the USA.

They've cultivated an impressive array of tunes, many of which will be heard reverberating around the DRV PNK Stadium on matchday, and GOAL has compiled some of the best.

So, if you're heading towards Vice City this season, or planning to take in an away trip, you can brush up on your knowledge with the list below.

Hoy Juega Miami

Hoy juega Miami

Quiere ser primero,

Aca esta La Hinchada

Vino a verlo

Te alentamos siempre

No me importa lo que piensen

Inter yo te sigo hasta la muerte

Vamos a Cantar

Vamos a Cantar

Vamos a Festejar

Que La banda del Inter

Es mejor que las demas

Dale Algeria

Y dale alegria, alegria a mi corazon

Salir campeon con Inter es mi obsesion

Yo quiero llenar la cancha con tu color

Vamos a seguirte siempre y estar con vos

Soy de Inter

Ole, ole, ole

Ole, ole, ole, ola, (Inter!)

Ole, ole, ole

Cada día te quiero mas!

Es un Sentimiento

No puedo parar

El Primer Ano

Es el primer ano

Que nace este sentimiento

Dejo todo por el Inter

Todo por el rosa y negro



Vamos a todos lados

La familia te acompania

Ganes o pierdas no importa

El sentimiento no cambia

En Miami Hay Una Banda

En Miami hay una banda

Que te sigue y te acompana

Con los bombos y las banderas

Una fiesta, donde sea!