Inter Miami name Alonso as first-ever coach

The 44-year-old heads to the United States after an impressive period in Mexico with Pachuca and Monterrey

Miami have named Diego Alonso as the first coach in the club's history.

The Uruguayan coach will lead the expansion team into their first season in in 2020, which starts with a home game against on March 14.

Alonso coached in and before successful spells in with Pachuca and Monterrey, winning the Liga MX Clausura in 2016 and the CONCACAF in 2017 with the former before they finished third in the Club World Cup.

After four years with Pachuca, Alonso took charge of Monterrey in May 2018 and became the first manager to win the CONCACAF Champions League with two different clubs when his side beat Tigres UANL in the final in May this year. He also won the Liga MX Apertura in his only season at the club.

Having impressed in Mexico, Inter Miami expect the 44-year-old to transfer his attractive playing style to the United States as they prepare to start life in MLS.

“In Diego we found a manager that fits our culture and has a strong desire to build a winning club for our fans," sporting director Paul McDonough said.

"He brings a lot of experience and championship-winning mentality as we begin our drive to be among the best clubs in the Americas.

“We have big aspirations for our club and believe Diego has the right drive, passion and leadership to accomplish our goals.”

As well as an impressive coaching career, Alonso enjoyed a 26-year long playing career. As well as spells in Uruguay, and Mexico, the former striker also played in with , and Malaga before heading to with Shanghai Shenhua.

He also made eight appearances for the Uruguay national team, with whom he reached the Copa America final in 1999.

December has been a busy month for Inter Miami, as they recently announced the signings of captain Roman Torres, who previously played for the , and former and striker Juan Agudelo.

The club also has two Designated Player slots available, with Argentinian forward Matias Pellegrini the loan DP on the current roster.