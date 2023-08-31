Inter Miami lose Lionel Messi! Argentina star to miss key MLS games after being called up by Lionel Scaloni for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Inter Miami will have to make do without Lionel Messi for a key set of MLS games after seeing him named in Argentina's squad for World Cup qualifying.

Messi included in Argentina squad

Could miss two MLS games

Has been in red hot form for Miami

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has been in red hot form for Miami since joining the club as a free agent following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 11 goals in his first nine appearances. The 36-year-old also inspired the David-Beckham-owned outfit to glory in the inaugural Leagues Cup, and has been tipped to lead a late season charge for the MLS playoffs. However, Miami are set to be without their star man for the next couple of weeks, as Messi has been included in Argentina's squad for the start of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina will face Ecuador at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on September 7, three days before an away fixture against Bolivia. Messi will be expected to join up with the reigning world champions at the start of next week, meaning he could miss Miami's next MLS encounter against LAFC on September 4. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will definitely be absent when Tata Martino's side play host to Sporting KC on September 10, but should be back in Florida in time for a clash against Atlanta United six days later.

ARGENTINA'S 2026 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING SQUAD IN FULL:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate), Walter Benítez (PSV), Juan Musso (Atalanta)

Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Lucas Esquivel (Athletico Paranaense).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Roma), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton), Alan Velasco (FC Dallas), Bruno Zapelli (Athletico Paranaense)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Angel Di María (Benfica), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Lucas Beltran (Fiorentina), Angel Correa (Atlético Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

WHAT NEXT FOR MIAMI? It remains to be seen if Messi takes part when Miami face off against LAFC at the BMO Stadium on Sunday. Martino's side are in desperate need of a victory to start climbing the Eastern Conference standings, having been held to a goalless draw by Nashville last time out.