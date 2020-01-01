Inter Miami confirm signing of Higuain

The Argentine becomes the second player to join the club from Juventus, joining French star Blaise Matuidi in making the move to MLS

Miami have confirmed the signing of Gonzalo Higuain as the club's third Designated Player.

The striker joins from , having seen his contract with the Italian champions officially terminated on Thursday.

Higuain is the second Juventus star to make the move to Miami in recent weeks, following midfielder Blaise Matuidi in joining David Beckham's club.



“First of all, I want to thank Inter Miami for the effort it has made to sign me. I think it will be a beautiful experience in my life. It’s what I was looking for - a new experience, a new league and a beautiful city. I’m really happy to be here and that it’s official,” said Higuain. “My goal is to try to transmit all the experience I acquired in Europe and to help the team grow.”



“I feel good, I feel whole as a player. I’m motivated to try a new league and help the team grow. Individually, my goal is to demonstrate that I can contribute and continue playing great fútbol here, and I hope I can achieve that because I have all the tools necessary to succeed. Inter Miami is a team in construction but there is already a good base to reach important goals."

