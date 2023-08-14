Inside Sky Sports' stunning new state-of-the-art studio featuring incredible LED floor as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher prepare for its debut on Man Utd vs Wolves Monday Night Football

The new Monday Night Football studio will be unveiled to Premier League fans today during Manchester United's match against Wolves on Sky Sports.

Sky Sport unveil new MNF studio

State-of-the-art studio

Set to debut on Monday

WHAT HAPPENED? Karen Carney will join Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, and David Jones to examine every event from the first weekend of the season before introducing the live game from Old Trafford. A futuristic super-wide high-res screen and a virtual canopy ceiling are just two of the innovations found in the new state-of-the-art studio that have never been seen before during a sports broadcast in the UK and Ireland.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The studio also has an LED floor, all of which will provide viewers a more immersive viewing experience and enable them to gain greater understanding of the games they are watching better.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The studio will be used for MNF broadcasts during the 2023–24 season, including coverage of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on August 21 and Fulham vs Chelsea on October 2. The studio will also be used for the coverage of the tennis grand slam, US Open, which starts on August 28. The size and adaptability of the venue will make it possible for more of the biggest and best athletic events to be broadcast live on Sky Sports while taking advantage of cutting-edge technology.

WHAT NEXT? The high-tech studio will be officially unveiled on Monday, August 14 before the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford. Monday Night Football will premier at 6:30 pm British Standard Time (BST) live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.