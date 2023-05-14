Another injury blow for Arsenal! Gabriel Martinelli hobbles off after 20 minutes following horror challenge from Brighton’s Moises Caicedo - which somehow escapes punishment

Gabriel Martinelli limped off early in Arsenal's Premier League clash against Brighton in another injury blow to the Premier League title contenders.
A brutal challenge from Brighton star Moises Caicedo took the Brazilian forward out just 20 minutes into the game.
Martinelli required treatment and eventually hobbled off and was replaced by Leandro Trossard.
More to follow
Who is Arsenal's most important player?
50360 Votes
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.
Who is Arsenal's most important player?
50360 Votes
- 38%Bukayo Saka
- 30%Martin Odegaard
- 7%William Saliba
- 3%Oleksandr Zinchenko
- 21%Thomas Partey