Injured Williamson out of Lionesses squad for USWNT & Czech Republic matches

Captain Leah Williamson has been forced to withdraw from the Lionesses squad after picking up an injury in training.

FA confirm her absence from two games

Injury not specified

Will miss USA clash at Wembley

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses will be without their Captain Fantastic for their two matches in the next seven days. Williamson sustained an injury in training and the FA have confirmed that she will miss the games against the USWNT and Czech Republic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old becomes the third player to be forced out of Sarina Wiegman's camp with injury in the last few days. Alessia Russo and Lucy Parker are the other two who will not be involved.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Williamson will be gutted to be missing out on what would have been her return to Wembley. The last time she played in England's stand-out footballing theatre, she was lifting the European Championship trophy, having helped the Lionesses to victory over Germany.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE LIONESSES? In the absence of the captain, Millie Bright will take the armband in the heart of the defence. She would usually be partnered by Williamson in the backline but Wiegman will have to make a change. Alex Greenwood looks to be the most likely replacement but there will be a handful of Lionesses stars competing for a starting berth.