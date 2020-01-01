‘Impossible for Messi join Real Madrid’ – Figo cannot see anyone paying Barcelona release clause

A man who famously crossed the Clasico divide in 2000 believes a modern day superstar at Camp Nou will not be going anywhere this summer

Luis Figo famously left for in 2000, but the Portuguese says it would be “impossible” for Lionel Messi to complete a similar switch 20 years on.

Speculation is building when it comes to a move away from Camp Nou for a superstar of the modern era.

Barca’s struggles in 2019-20, which saw them surrender the Liga title to Real and crash out of the on the back of a humbling 8-2 defeat to , are seeing serious questions asked in Catalunya.

More teams

Many of those are focused on Messi and the future of a six-time Ballon d’Or winner in his current surroundings.

The mercurial Argentine is yet to commit to a contract extension beyond the summer of 2020 , with talks over fresh terms said to have been shelved.

Amid the uncertainty, it has been suggested that the likes of Paris Saint-Germain , and Manchester City could launch audacious bids to prise Messi from Barca’s clutches.

Figo cannot see anyone generating the funds required to do a deal , with the financial implications of a coronavirus pandemic hitting even the richest clubs hard - and he certainly cannot see Messi following his lead by crossing the Clasico divide and taking on a new challenge at Santiago Bernabeu.

“It'll be impossible for any club to pay up Messi's release clause this year,” Figo said at a Banco Santander event in Lisbon. “There's not much movement in the transfer market at the moment. I think it's very difficult or even impossible for any club to be able pay Messi's contract.

“For me, I think it's impossible we'll see anything similar to what happened with me 20 years ago.”

Messi is yet to discuss his future in public, but is said to have held talks with new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman.

Article continues below

The South American superstar has previously aired his frustration when it comes to matters on and off the field at Camp Nou, with concerns raised as to the direction in which the club are heading.

He must be convinced that Barcelona remain the right club for him, according to former team-mate Deco.

Deco told Mundo Deportivo : "We are talking about the best player in the history of the club and his family is linked to the city. It's not easy, but it is also clear that he wants to keep winning. We cannot imagine a Barca without Leo, but it can happen."