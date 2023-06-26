Ilkay Gundogan leaves Man City to join Barcelona on free transfer after captaining Pep Guardiola's side to treble

Barcelona have announced that Ilkay Gundogan will join the club once his contract with Man City expires at the end of the month.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan has brought an end to a seven-year stay with the Premier League side and will move to Barcelona once his contract at the club expires. Gundogan will sign a two-year deal with Xavi's side, with the option for a third year, after a season where he led the Citizens to the treble.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gundogan's move to Barcelona will add to Xavi's midfield options during a summer where Sergio Busquets has left the club. The veteran has opted to follow Lionel Messi in moving to MLS side Inter Miami.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Barcelona confirmed the transfer in a statement via the club's official website.

"FC Barcelona and Ilkay Gündoğan have reached an agreement for the German international to sign for the Catalans now that his contract with Manchester City has ended. He will join for two seasons, through to 30 June 2025, with the option to stay for one more year. His buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros."

WHAT NEXT? Gundogan will be officially presented as a Barcelona player shortly and will be hoping to add to his trophy collection during his stay at Camp Nou.