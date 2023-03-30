Ilkay Gundogan has NOT agreed Barcelona transfer but his future is 'open', says Man City star's agent

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is open to a move away this summer, but a Barcelona deal isn't set in stone yet.

Player out of contract this summer

Rumoured to have agreed Barca deal

Has won four Premier League titles with City

WHAT HAPPENED? Gundogan was rumoured to have sealed a move to Barcelona this summer, but his agent denied that there's an agreement in place. The German international's deal expires in June, and there's little indication that he will pen a new contract to stay at the Etihad. Still, Ilhan Gundogan, his uncle and agent, insisted that Gundogan's future is wide open.

WHAT THEY SAID: “There’s definitely no agreement yet with any club. The focus of Ilkay in recent weeks was only on Manchester City and the birth of his son. Now he is in the final and crucial phase of the season and is completely focused on that. Where Ilkay plays next season is still open," his agent said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gundogan has made 24 Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola's Man City this year, scoring three and assisting three. He bagged the goal that won his team the title at the Etihad last year, his fourth Premier League crown in a City shirt.

WHAT NEXT? Gundogan will hope to be involved when Man City take on Liverpool this Saturday. His long term future, though, is unclear.