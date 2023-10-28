Big game player! Ilkay Gundogan continues phenomenal derby record with opener for Barcelona against Real Madrid in El Clasico

Ilkay Gundogan once again delivered in a big game as he scored the opener for Barcelona in El Clasico on Saturday.

Gundogan handed Barca the lead

Has now scored in Der Klassiker, the Manchester derby and El Clasico

Fastest El Clasico goal since Neymar's 2014 strike

WHAT HAPPENED? The German midfielder, who joined the Catalan giants this summer from Manchester City, handed his team an early lead in El Clasico as he scored just six minutes after kick-off. With the goal against Real Madrid, Gundogan has now scored in Der Klassiker, the Manchester derby and El Clasico.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Manchester City captain's sixth-minute striker was the fastest El Clasico goal since Neymar's strike against Los Blancos back in 2014. The Brazilian had scored just three minutes and two seconds into the game.

WHAT NEXT? Xavi's side will aim to hold on to their lead in the second half and climb up to the top of the table. They will be next seen in action against Real Sociedad on November 4.