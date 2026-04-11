If Jorthy Mokio is smart, he’ll cut ties with that management

Henk Spaan is delighted that Jorthy Mokio has extended his contract with Ajax, as the Het Parool columnist makes clear in his daily piece.

In his ratings, Spaan awards Mokio an 8 and highlights an interesting detail: “The Transfermarkt website usually states which agent or agency represents a professional footballer. For Mokio, there is nothing listed.”

Spaan praises the youngster for approaching Jordi Cruijff directly to express his desire to stay, thereby quelling earlier gossip about inflated wage demands.

“Now that wisdom has descended like a fiery tongue, we can fortunately judge him again on his footballing qualities, which are beyond dispute. The annoyance has blown over with a stroke of the pen,” says Spaan.

The North Holland native still offers some parting advice: “The fact that Mokio wanted to stay is mainly good for him. If he’s smart, he’ll cut ties with that management, unless it’s his brother or his father. You don’t just kick family out.”

Mokio’s previous deal ran until mid-2027, leaving Ajax facing a potential sale this summer to recoup value; that scenario is now off the table. On Thursday the club confirmed that the 18-year-old Belgian will put pen to paper on a new contract running until mid-2031 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Ajax signed the Belgian, who has one senior cap, on a free transfer from KAA Gent in winter 2024, beating PSV to his signature.