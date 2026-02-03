How to get ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets: Fixtures, teams, ticket prices & more

The cricketing world unites in the Asian sub-continent over the coming weeks as 20 international sides go head-to-head for global T20 glory. You could get close to all the thrilling crease action by booking tickets today. Don’t delay, the tournament gets underway with three matches on February 7. Including the Final on March 8, there are 55 matches in total taking place on Indian and Sri Lankan soil during the course of the World Cup.

T20 cricket continues to grow in popularity year in year out. The huge success of the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash in Australia helped spawn numerous T20 leagues all over the world. As well as enthralling traditional cricket fans, it also enticed a whole new audience to the sport.

There will be no shortage of spectacular shots, devilish deliveries, and cracking catches during the month-long tournament, and you could be there to experience it. But how much can fans expect to pay for match tickets? What does the schedule look like? And how can you buy tickets? Let GOAL bring you all the vital information and details.

When is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will take place in venues across Sri Lanka and India from Saturday, February 7, through to Sunday, March 8. The tournament breaks down as follows:

Date Stage Tickets February 7-20 Group stage Tickets February 21 – March 1 Super 8 stage Tickets March 4 & 5 Semi Finals Tickets March 8 Final Tickets

What to expect from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?

Individual endeavours and club honours are put to one side, though over the coming weeks, as the best T20 players on the planet come together with their fellow countrymen in search of national acclaim. While millions will be eagerly tuning in to watch all the action unfold, thousands will also be heading to the various venues and matches.

Sri Lanka and India have both individually hosted the T20 World Cup before, in 2012 and 2016, respectively. However, the huge cricketing nations come together as co-hosts on this occasion. Co-hosting the T20 World Cup is nothing new, of course. UAE and Oman shared the honours in 2021, and the West Indies and the United States both staged the 2024 edition.

India, who were the inaugural T20 World Cup champions in 2007, finally got their hands on the trophy once again in 2024. They now aim to become the first ever nation to successfully defend their T20 crown and the first ever host nation to take the honours.

How to buy ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets

Official tickets for the T20 World Cup 2026 can be purchased on the Cricket World Cup site, which redirects to BookMyShow, the tournament's ticketing partner. Fans can filter tickets by ‘Team’ to follow all the games of a chosen side, or by ‘Venue’ to view every match scheduled at a stadium.

The first phase of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opened on December 11, 2025. More than 2 million tickets went on sale during this opening sales window. Organisers hoped that the low and affordable pricing policy, which was in place during the first phase, would give all cricket fans a fair and equal opportunity to purchase tickets.

The second phase of ticket sales opened on January 14.

Some matches may be more popular than others, which could mean you may struggle to purchase tickets when required. However, StubHub gives you and others another chance to secure your spot at one of the greatest sporting events in the world, if you're looking for a last-minute ticket.

How much do ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets cost?

During the first phase of ticket sales for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches, prices started from just INR 100 in India and LKR 1000 in Sri Lanka. Match tickets are still available at those prices, although you’ll have to pay more to secure seats at some of the marquee encounters.

It’s worth checking out secondary resellers, such as StubHub, if you’re struggling to purchase tickets for certain matches, as some may sell out early through official channels or have limited stock. StubHub tickets are currently available.

What is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 format?

The 20 qualifying teams are divided into four groups of five each. In the group stage, each team will play four matches against the other teams in a round-robin format.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super 8 stage, where they will be placed into two groups of four teams each.

Teams will play three matches against the other teams in their Super 8 group, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the knockouts (the semi-finals and then final).

Where are the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches taking place?

In November, the ICC announced the Indian and Sri Lankan venues that would stage matches during the T20 World Cup 2026. They are as follows:

India

Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium

Narendra Modi Stadium Chennai: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium

Arun Jaitley Stadium Kolkata: Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium

Sri Lanka

Colombo: NR.Premadasa Stadium

NR.Premadasa Stadium Colombo: Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground

Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground Kandy: Pallekele Cricket Stadium

What is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

Date Match Group/Stage Venue Tickets Sat, Feb 7 Pakistan vs Netherlands Group A SSC, Colombo Tickets West Indies vs Bangladesh Group C Kolkata Tickets India vs USA Group A Mumbai Tickets Sun, Feb 8 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Group D Chennai Tickets England vs Nepal Group C Mumbai Tickets Sri Lanka vs Ireland Group B Premadasa, Colombo Tickets Mon, Feb 9 Bangladesh vs Italy Group C Kolkata Tickets Zimbabwe vs Oman Group B SSC, Colombo Tickets South Africa vs Canada Group D Ahmedabad Tickets Tue, Feb 10 Netherlands vs Namibia Group A Delhi Tickets New Zealand vs UAE Group D Chennai Tickets Pakistan vs USA Group A SSC, Colombo Tickets Wed, Feb 11 South Africa vs Afghanistan Group D Ahmedabad Tickets Australia vs Ireland Group B Premadasa, Colombo Tickets England vs West Indies Group C Mumbai Tickets Thu, Feb 12 Sri Lanka vs Oman Group B Kandy Tickets Nepal vs Italy Group C Mumbai Tickets India vs Namibia Group A New Delhi Tickets Fri, Feb 13 Australia vs Zimbabwe Group B Premadasa, Colombo Tickets Canada vs UAE Group D Delhi Tickets USA vs Netherlands Group A Chennai Tickets Sat, Feb 14 Ireland vs Oman Group B SSC, Colombo Tickets England vs Bangladesh Group C Kolkata Tickets New Zealand vs South Africa Group D Ahmedabad Tickets Sun, Feb 15 West Indies vs Nepal Group C Mumbai Tickets USA vs Namibia Group A Chennai Tickets India vs Pakistan Group A Premadasa, Colombo Tickets Mon, Feb 16 Afghanistan vs UAE Group D Delhi Tickets England vs Italy Group C Kolkata Tickets Australia vs Sri Lanka Group B Kandy Tickets Tue, Feb 17 New Zealand vs Canada Group D Chennai Tickets Ireland vs Zimbabwe Group B Kandy Tickets Bangladesh vs Nepal Group C Mumbai Tickets Wed, Feb 18 South Africa vs UAE Group D Delhi Tickets Pakistan vs Namibia Group A SSC, Colombo Tickets India vs Netherlands Group A Ahmedabad Tickets Thu, Feb 19 West Indies vs Italy Group C Kolkata Tickets Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Group B Premadasa, Colombo Tickets Afghanistan vs Canada Group D Chennai Tickets Fri, Feb 20 Australia vs Oman Group B Kandy Tickets Sat, Feb 21 TBC Super Eight Premadasa, Colombo Tickets Sun, Feb 22 TBC Super Eight Kandy Tickets TBC Super Eight Ahmedabad Tickets Mon, Feb 23 TBC Super Eight Mumbai Tickets Tue, Feb 24 TBC Super Eight Kandy Tickets Wed, Feb 25 TBC Super Eight Premadasa, Colombo Tickets Thu, Feb 26 TBC Super Eight Ahmedabad Tickets TBC Super Eight Chennai Tickets Fri, Feb 27 TBC Super Eight Premadasa, Colombo Tickets Sat, Feb 28 TBC Super Eight Kandy Tickets Sun, Mar 1 TBC Super Eight Delhi Tickets TBC Super Eight Kolkata Tickets Wed, Mar 4 TBC Semi-Finals Kolkata/Colombo Tickets Mon, Mar 5 TBC Semi-Finals Mumbai Tickets Thu, Mar 5 TBC Semi-Finals Mumbai Tickets Sun, Mar 8 TBC Final Ahmedabad/Colombo Tickets

Who’s playing at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?

Twenty teams are playing at the T20 World Cup 2026. They are the two tournament hosts, the top seven teams from the last T20 World Cup (2024), the three highest-ranked teams in the ICC T20 rankings (those that haven't been included already) and eight other teams determined through regional qualifiers.

Group A

India

Pakistan

United States

Netherlands

Namibia

Group B

Australia

Sri Lanka

Ireland

Zimbabwe

Oman

Group C

England

West Indies

Nepal

Italy

Scotland

Group D