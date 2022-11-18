'I will knock them down' - Fabinho hits out at Alexander-Arnold's critics

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has threatened to "knock down" those who criticise team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold's defensive ability questioned

Liverpool co-star came to his defence

Says he will 'knock down' critics

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool and England right-back has faced intense criticism, with his detractors saying he is defensively weak. Ex-Manchester United full-back Gary Neville repeated the claim this month, remarking that his alleged deficiencies could cost England at the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: But Fabinho jumped to his defence as he praised Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, pointing to a clash against the Gunners last season. He told UOL: "Apart from the diagonal balls to Martinelli which Trent defended incredibly, the boy Martinelli is such a talented boy, really tricky and if anybody says Trent can't defend they can come to me and I will knock them down because I cannot hear that anymore, I don't know what the boy has to do!.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabinho is the latest to defend his co-star, following coach Jurgen Klopp who expressed his frustration about the debate surrounding the 24-year-old's defensive ability. "He was always there, defending well," he said. "I don't know why we have this discussion."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD & LIVERPOOL? The Liverpool duo will both be in action at the World Cup this month. Alexander-Arnold's campaign begins when England face Iran on November 21, while Fabinho's Brazil take on Serbia on November 24.