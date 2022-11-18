News Matches
Liverpool

'I will knock them down' - Fabinho hits out at Alexander-Arnold's critics

Peter McVitie
23:33 GMT+3 18/11/2022
Fabinho Liverpool 2022-23
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has threatened to "knock down" those who criticise team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.
  • Alexander-Arnold's defensive ability questioned
  • Liverpool co-star came to his defence
  • Says he will 'knock down' critics

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool and England right-back has faced intense criticism, with his detractors saying he is defensively weak. Ex-Manchester United full-back Gary Neville repeated the claim this month, remarking that his alleged deficiencies could cost England at the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: But Fabinho jumped to his defence as he praised Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, pointing to a clash against the Gunners last season. He told UOL: "Apart from the diagonal balls to Martinelli which Trent defended incredibly, the boy Martinelli is such a talented boy, really tricky and if anybody says Trent can't defend they can come to me and I will knock them down because I cannot hear that anymore, I don't know what the boy has to do!.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabinho is the latest to defend his co-star, following coach Jurgen Klopp who expressed his frustration about the debate surrounding the 24-year-old's defensive ability. "He was always there, defending well," he said. "I don't know why we have this discussion."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD & LIVERPOOL? The Liverpool duo will both be in action at the World Cup this month. Alexander-Arnold's campaign begins when England face Iran on November 21, while Fabinho's Brazil take on Serbia on November 24.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Saudi Arabia English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Saudi Arabia English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Saudi Arabia English)