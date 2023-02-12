Carlo Ancelotti dismisses Real Madrid exit talk: 'I'm not leaving unless they kick me out!'

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that he won't leave the club despite seeing the team's form dip significantly.

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid claimed the Club World Cup on Saturday evening, a rare bright spot in what has been a tricky few months for Los Blancos. A series of poor performances have led to speculation that Ancelotti could be on his way out at the end of the season, but the manager has rubbished those claims.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti is adamant about where he stands at the club, as he told reporters after the final victory over Al-Hilal: "I'm not leaving here until they kick me out."

The manager also insisted that the trophy could be a turning point in a rocky campaign, adding: "We are improving and this title is going to give us a boost to fight for everything that remains, which we are going to do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real are slipping in the La Liga title race, and will be 11 points behind Barca if the Blaugrana win away at Villarreal on Sunday. They also have tricky Copa del Rey and Champions League ties coming up, and could conceivably end the season without a domestic or European trophy.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANCELOTTI? The Italian manager will continue to lead Real Madrid as they start a tricky second half of the campaign, highlighted by a round of 16 Champions League knockout tie with Liverpool.