"I can't see anyone"… Ahmed Fattouh mocks Yamal

Ahmed Fathou, Egypt’s left-back, put in an outstanding performance during the Pharaohs’ match against Spain on Tuesday, as part of both teams’ preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

During the first half of the match, which ended in a goalless draw, Ahmed Fathou faced Spain’s star player, Lamine Yamal, and succeeded in neutralising his threat.

Yamal did not contribute much in the match against Egypt before being substituted, as he faced great difficulty in breaking through the Pharaohs’ left flank, where the Zamalek player successfully marked him.

Fattouh received widespread praise in Egypt following his performance against Spain, which prompted some fans to mock Yamal on social media.

For his part, Fattouh celebrated the messages of praise he received, as well as some posts commenting on his duel with Yamal.

Using the ‘Story’ feature on his Instagram account, Fattouh reposted several tweets, one of which included a photo of him controlling the ball in front of Yamal with the caption ‘I don’t see anyone’.

He also posted another with the caption: “Good morning, Uncle Fathouh… Has Yamal come out yet or not?”… in reference to the common phrase “put him in his pocket”, which refers to when a defender outshines a striker and prevents him from posing a threat.

For its part, the Spanish programme "El Chiringuito" reported that Ahmed Fathouh, a player for the Egyptian national team, had mocked Lamine Yamal.

It continued: “He shared a story from a fan who says: ‘I can’t see anyone’.”

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