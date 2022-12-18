Captain(s) fantastic! Hugo Lloris and Lionel Messi break World Cup appearance records with starts in 2022 World Cup final

Hugo Lloris and Lionel Messi have both made World Cup history in Qatar after being named in their teams' starting XI for the final.

France take on Argentina in final

Lloris breaks goalkeeper record

Messi overtakes Lothar Matthaus

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina face France in the World Cup final on Sunday in a game which will see the two players make history. Lloris will make his 20th outing in the competition against Argentina, becoming the goalkeeper with the most World Cup appearances ever. Meanwhile, Messi is set to feature for the 26th time at the tournament, overtaking Germany's Lothar Matthaus as the all-time record holder for most games played in the competition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two players are not the only ones hitting landmarks on Sunday. Bayern Munich's streak of having a player in every final since 1982 continues with Dayot Upamecano being named in the France starting XI. Inter can match that record if Lautaro Martinez features at any point. The striker has been named on the bench for the game.

DID YOU KNOW? This will be the fourth World Cup meeting between Argentina and France. La Albiceleste won two of the previous three, but lost the only such encounter in the knockout stage, a 3-4 defeat in 2018’s round of 16. Overall, this will be the 13th meeting between Argentina and France in all competitions, with Les Bleus winning just three of the previous 12 (D3 L6), although the most recent was their 4-3 win at the 2018 World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is aiming to win the World Cup for the first time in what the forward has admitted will be his last ever appearance at the tournament. Lloris will become the first player to lift back-to-back World Cups as captain if France successfully defend their title.