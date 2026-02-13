Wrexham and Ipswich both have Premier League promotion on their minds this season, but here they battle for a place in the last 16 of the FA Cup.
Here is where to find English-language live streams of Wrexham vs Ipswich, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|USA
|Fubo USA
|UK
|TNT Sports
|Australia
|beIN Sports Australia
|Canada
|Sportsnet
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|Malaysia
|Astro
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
How to watch and live stream Wrexham vs Ipswich for freeIf you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.
Wrexham vs Ipswich kick-off time
Wrexham vs Ipswich kicks off on 13 Feb 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.
Match preview
Wrexham sit in the playoff places in the Championship despite picking up just seven points from their last five league assignments. Pertinently, they're winless in their last three home matches, including defeats to Millwall and Norwich and a draw with Leicester in that sequence. Wrexham reached this stage after beating EPL side Nottingham Forest on penalties after a 3-3 draw.
Getty Images
Ipswich are seven points above Wrexham in the Championship and trying to reel Middlesbrough and Coventry in with automatic promotion at stake.
Injury news, key stats
Matty James and Liberato Cacace are expected to miss out for Wrexham after suffering toe and knee issues against Millwall.
Ipswich playmaker Anis Mehmeti is ineligible after representing Bristol City in the third round.
Jack Clarke has 12 goals in 30 league outings for the Tractor Boys this term.
Getty Images
Team news & squads
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs Ipswich today
NordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.