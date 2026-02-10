West Ham United will be on a mission to burst Michael Carrick-led Manchester United's bubble when the two teams meet in London, where the Red Devils are looking extend their winning streak.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of West Ham vs Manchester United, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

West Ham vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

West Ham and Manchester United will kick off on 10 Feb 2026 at 20:15 GMT and 15:15 EST.

Match Preview

West Ham are showing strong recent form, having won four of their last five matches, capped by a solid victory away at Burnley. Sitting 18th in the table, a win against Manchester United would help the Hammers close the gap on teams above them and boost their fight to avoid relegation.

In United, West Ham will be up against a team in excellent form, having won each of their last four Premier League matches, including a comfortable victory over Tottenham Hotspur most recently. Currently fourth in the table, the Red Devils could climb to third if they beat West Ham and third-placed Aston Villa lose to Brighton and Hove Albion on February 11.

Injuries, key stats

West Ham will be without the services of Jean-Clair Todibo due to suspension and Lukasz Fabianski is injured.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have no suspension worries, but Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu are injured, while Mason Mount is a major doubt and unlikely to feature.

West Ham are undefeated in their last three Premier League meetings against United, securing two successive victories and a draw in those encounters.

However, United boast the league's third-highest goal tally (46 goals in 25 games, averaging 1.84 per match).

The Red Devils also lead with Bruno Fernandes involved in 10 goals in his last eight away appearances (two goals, eight assists).

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

