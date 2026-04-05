West Ham and Leeds are both chasing a place in the FA Cup semi-finals, and while survival in the league is still a big concern for them, the chance of a Wembley outing is huge given how long it’s been since either side came close to winning domestic silverware.

Here is where to find English language live streams of West Ham vs Leeds as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch West Ham vs Leeds with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

West Ham vs Leeds kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup London Stadium

West Ham vs Leeds kicks off on 5 Apr at 11:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.

Match preview

West Ham have looked a different side since mid-January. Their turnaround really started with that extra-time win over QPR in the FA Cup third round at the London Stadium. Still, they went into the March international break on the back of a missed opportunity in the Premier League - losing 2–0 at Villa Park when a win would have taken them above Tottenham Hotspur, and the scoreline arguably flattered Aston Villa.

Getty Images

Leeds, meanwhile, have been solid but not spectacular. They’ve struggled to turn performances into wins in the Premier League, which has held them back, but they’ve become very hard to beat - sometimes almost too stubborn. Daniel Farke has shifted his approach compared to his time at Norwich, and while it’s brought better results, the balance isn’t perfect yet. As things stand, they’re hovering just outside the relegation zone.

Key stats & injury news

For West Ham, former Leeds man Crysencio Summerville has been in great form but he’s out until later this month, and Jean-Clair Todibo is also a doubt.

Leeds have a few concerns of their own. Gabriel Gudmundsson is back from suspension but now faces an injury worry, while Noah Okafor sat out Switzerland’s second friendly during the break - though it doesn’t look like he’s carrying a knock.

Getty Images

Looking at form, the two sides are fairly evenly matched recently, but West Ham have the historical edge. Leeds have struggled away from home with a 1–7–7 record, though they usually keep games competitive. West Ham, meanwhile, tend to make the most of the London Stadium, having avoided defeat in four of their last five home meetings with Leeds.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham vs Leeds today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: