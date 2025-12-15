Saudi Arabia and Jordan are set to renew their regional rivalry when they meet in the Arab Cup today at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

This is a fixture that traditionally delivers intensity and fine margins, and nothing less is expected this time around in a crunch meeting.

The Saudis come into the match in high spirits, having delivered impressive performances throughout their campaign so far.

They booked their ticket to the last four after a hard-fought and well-deserved 2-1 victory over Palestine, showing their mettle in the process.

Green Falcons, who have a reputation for technical quality and structured buildup play, have not strayed from that in this competition and will continue to display it going forward.

Their experience in high-level continental competitions could prove vital in managing the tempo of the game, especially in key moments.

Jordan, meanwhile, are unlikely to be overawed. The Chivalrous Ones have built a reputation as a well-organized, physically resilient side that thrives on collective effort.

They secured their spot in the semi-finals thanks to a crucial 1-0 win against Iraq in the quarter-final played at Education City Stadium.

Jordan’s ability to stay compact and capitalize on set pieces could pose a real threat to Saudi Arabia.

This matchup is likely to be decided in midfield battles and moments of individual brilliance rather than a high-scoring affair.

With pride, progression, and regional bragging rights at stake, fans can expect a competitive and closely fought contest as both sides look to make a strong statement in the Arab Cup.

Here is where to find Saudi Arabia vs Jordan live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

The match will take place at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor with kick off scheduled for 12:30 am ET, 5:30 pm BST.

Saudi Arabia vs Jordan kick-off time

Team news & squads

Saudi Arabia team news

Saudi Arabia have no major injuries and will field a near full-strength squad, giving them a big chance to progress to the next stage.

Midfielder Mohammed Kanno of Al-Hilal will look to control the game and come into this one high in confidence, having scored in the quarter-final.

Nawaf Boushal and Mohammed Sulaiman are normally a good source of width on the flanks and will be key again against Jordan.

Jordan team news

Jordan will have to contend with the significant absence of their striker, Yazan Al-Naimat, who suffered a serious knee injury in their previous match.

Musa Al-Taamari is another player who will miss the match, but coach Jamal Salami will likely keep the same side that went unbeaten to top Group C.

Ali Olwan, with four goals already, leads the attack, supported by winger Mohammad Abu Zrayq and Mohannad Abu Taha.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

