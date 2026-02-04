Santos lost on the opening day of the Brasileirão and then lost to São Paulo in the Paulista less than a week ago. Can they get their season back on track?

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Santos FC vs Sao Paulo

Santos FC vs Sao Paulo kick-off time

Santos vs São Paulo kicks off on 4 Feb 2026 at 18:00 EST and 23:00 GMT.

Match preview

Santos have started their campaign indifferently, losing 4-2 to Chapocoense and then going down 2-1 to Sao Paulo in the Paulista. They're now winless in six outings across all competitions and are also fighting a heavy injury list.

São Paulo arrives here off the back of consecutive wins, with veteran striker Luciano Neves scoring in each of their last two matches.

Getty Images

Injury news

Santos will be without the injured trio Neymar, Thaciano and Gustavo Henrique.

André Silva and Ryan Francisco will miss the match for the visitors.

Rubens Chiri, Miguel Schincariol e Paulo Pinto/Saopaulofc.net

Team news & squads

Santos FC vs Sao Paulo Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Vojvoda Probable lineup Substitutes Manager H. Crespo

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

