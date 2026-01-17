This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

RB Leipzig host Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena in one of the standout fixtures of the Bundesliga weekend, as two of Germany’s strongest sides meet with major objectives still at stake. Bayern arrive looking to tighten their grip on the title race, while Leipzig aim to reinforce their push for Champions League qualification.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Today's game between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich will kick off at 12 pmET and 5 pm GMT.

Match context

Bayern Munich arrive in Leipzig as Bundesliga leaders and overwhelming favourites, having opened up a large points cushion at the top and rewritten record books along the way. They hold a big advantage in the title race, sitting well clear with an exceptional goal difference after a blistering first half of the season

Jamal Musiala Bayern MonacoGetty Images

Their recent performances have underlined their dominance — highlighted by an 8-1 demolition of Wolfsburg, in which they were ruthless in attack and clinical with opportunities. A major boost ahead of this fixture is the likely return of Jamal Musiala, who has been sidelined for months with a serious injury and could feature if training goes well.

RB Leipzig sit third in the Bundesliga standings, and while they trail the leaders by a significant margin, a strong performance at home can enhance their bid for Champions League qualification.

RB LeipzigGetty Images

Under coach Ole Werner, Leipzig have shown attacking intent this season, scoring freely in several matches and averaging over two goals per game in recent outings. Their recent 2-0 win over Freiburg demonstrates they can take advantage of set-pieces and second-ball situations. 

However, consistency has been a challenge; defensive lapses have seen them concede goals in spells, and results against top opponents, including Bayern, have often gone against them.

Team news & squads

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

RB LeipzigHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFCB
1
P. Gulacsi
23
C. Lukeba
4
W. Orban
22
D. Raum
17
R. Baku
14
C. Baumgartner
24
X. Schlager
13
N. Seiwald
7
A. Nusa
40
R. Cruz
49
Y. Diomande
1
M. Neuer
4
J. Tah
22
R. Guerreiro
21
H. Ito
2
D. Upamecano
14
L. Diaz
6
J. Kimmich
7
S. Gnabry
17
M. Olise
45
A. Pavlovic
9
H. Kane

4-2-3-1

FCBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Werner

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Kompany

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

RBL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
22/4
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

RBL

Last 5 matches

FCB

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

7

Goals scored

18
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

When these two sides meet, Bayern have historically enjoyed the upper hand. Across their Bundesliga meetings, Bayern have won the majority of matches, including decisive victories like a 6-0 league win last season. Leipzig’s victories have been rare in this fixture, and they have not beaten Bayern at home in the Bundesliga in several years.

Standings

0