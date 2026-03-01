How to watch today's Rangers vs Celtic Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Rangers vs Celtic as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Rangers vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Ibrox Stadium

Today's game between Rangers and Celtic will kick-off at 1 Mar 2026, 12:00.

Match Preview

The stakes couldn't be higher for the third Old Firm derby of the season. In a campaign that has seen a rare three-way title fight, Rangers and Celtic meet at Ibrox this Sunday with both teams trailing a rampant Hearts at the top of the table.

This match is the first of a back-to-back double header, as the two Glasgow giants are set to clash again in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals just seven days later.

Since taking over, Danny Röhl has transformed Rangers into a high-intensity, aggressive unit. They currently sit in 2nd place (56 points), four points behind leaders Hearts. While they dismantled Celtic 3-1 at Parkhead back in January, they enter this game following a frustrating 2-2 draw with bottom-side Livingston. Röhl will be demanding a return to the clinical standards they showed in their recent 4-2 win over Hearts to ensure they don't lose ground in the title race.

Interim boss Martin O'Neill is navigating a tricky period. Celtic are in 3rd place (54 points) with a game in hand, but they are coming off a bruising week. After a 2-1 home loss to Hibernian last weekend, they travelled to Germany mid-week for a Europa League clash against Stuttgart. Although they won the second leg 1-0, they were eliminated from the competition. O'Neill must now galvanise a squad that looks physically drained and thin on defensive depth.

Team news & squads

Form

