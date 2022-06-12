16 years, 25 trophies... but now it's goodbye: How to watch Marcelo's Real Madrid farewell ceremony online

The left-back is getting an emotional send-off after announcing he would leave the club this summer

Real Madrid are giving Marcelo a farewell ceremony in the Spanish capital on Monday as a final gesture of appreciation for his service to the club.

Marcelo as the team's all-time most decorated player with 25 trophies to his name, including five Champions League titles.

The left-back spent 16 seasons with Real Madrid's senior team.

When is Marcelo's farewell ceremony?

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 pm local time (noon UK, 7 am EST).

Madrid will showcase every trophy he won with the club amid the celebrations, and he will hold a press conference afterwards.

It's expected to be a similar scene as the one that took place last year when Sergio Ramos left.

How to watch Marcelo's Real Madrid farewell ceremony

Fans can watch the ceremony and press conference online on Real Madrid TV, the club's official streaming service. Highlights of the action are also expected to be shared on social media.

What has Marcelo said about his exit?

While Ramos left Santiago Bernabeu after contentious contract negotiations fell apart, Marcelo's break from the club has been clean and he has showed no signs of bitterness.

“I feel great joy and emotion," Marcelo said after last month's Champions League final triumph. "It's even tough for me to speak because I can see my family and all of my team-mates here.

"The season was what it was and we've deserved it, this is a strange moment in my head. I've won the Champions League five times and never would have thought that I’d achieve that.”

The club made his exit official on Sunday in a statement posted to their website.

