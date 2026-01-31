Liverpool will be determined to get back to winning ways in the Premier League as they welcome Newcastle, who are also in need of a victory.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Liverpool vs Newcastle United, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Liverpool and Newcastle United will kick off on 31 Jan 2026 at 20:00 GMT and 15h00 EST.

Match preview

Liverpool saw their unconvincing 13-match unbeaten run come to an end when they succumbed to a defeat at Bournemouth in a Premier League clash, but Arne Slot's side bounced back to winning ways against Qarabag in the Champions League. The Reds find themselves placed sixth in the Premier League standings, but they will move back up to fourth place if they secure a win over Newcastle, with Chelsea and Manchester United losing their games.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have won just one of their last five matches, with their victory coming in the Champions League against PSV. The Magpies are placed ninth in the Premier League standings, five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. A win at Anfield would revive the Eddie Howe-led side's hopes of finishing in the top four.

Injury news & key stats

Liverpool will be without the services of Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, Stefan Bajcetic, Jayden Danns, and Alexander Isak, but they have been boosted by the availability of Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones ahead of this weekend's clash.

Their visitors, Newcastle, have Fabian Schar, Valentino Livramento (Tino), Joelinton, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, and Bruno Guimaraes on their injury list, but Dan Burn could make his return from injury against the champions.

Liverpool have won two of their last three matches against Newcastle, who emerged victorious in the other game, which was last season's Carabao Cup final.

